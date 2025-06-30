Second edition of the Gulu City Marathon launched

The second edition of the Gulu City Marathon has been launched with an aim to promote culture and tourism in the Acholi sub-region. The organizers say the proceeds from the marathon, scheduled to take place on the 6th of December, will also be directed to support education in the sub region. At least 10 million of the 30 million shillings realized from last year's marathon, was donated to Dero Kwan, an initiative supporting education among the vulnerable Acholi community.