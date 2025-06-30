NRM EC suspends Sembabule primaries campaigns

Following the violence that claimed one person during the NRM primaries for Lwemiyaga Member of Parliament, all campaigns in Sembabule District have been suspended. Dr. Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, says they have to meet all candidates in the district to come up with a campaign programme that will not cause bloodshed. Last week, one person was shot dead after a fight between supporters of Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo and Brig. Gen. Emanuel Rwashande .