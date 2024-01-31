Post-summits KCCA road works plan | MorningAtNTV

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), a key player in the national organizing committee for the NAM/G77 summits, played a crucial role in enhancing infrastructure, particularly in areas like Makindye, where the skyline has seen substantial improvement. However, despite these achievements, the political wing of KCCA, led by the Lord Mayor, convened yesterday to discuss how road improvement efforts can be further enhanced in the capital post the NAM/G77 summits. Eng. David Luyimbazi, Deputy Executive Director of KCCA, and Ronald Balimwezo, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Infrastructure Committee, join us to shed light on this matter. Let's begin by examining the developments arising from the meeting chaired by the Lord Mayor regarding the utilization of funds.