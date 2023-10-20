Navigating politics, moral distinctions in Uganda's Kingdoms | MORNING AT NTV

In 1966, political conflict between Obote and Buganda resulted in the exile of Kabaka Muteesa II and the abolition of kingdoms in Uganda. Since Kabaka Mutebi II's reinstatement in 1993, Ugandan kingdoms have made significant progress, and recent events, such as the return of Omusinga, have brought joy. However, their contemporary role in political and moral distinctions remains a topic of discussion. Steven Masiga, spokesperson for Inzuyamasaba, is shared insights on the matter.