Morning At NTV: Burden of congenital heart disease in children

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is the most prevalent congenital abnormality and a leading cause of childhood mortality. The estimated prevalence of CHD is 8-12/1000 live births and unrepaired congenital heart disease is a major cause of heart failure among children in Africa. To traverse this spectrum of light is Dr. Peter Lwabi - Deputy Executive Director, Uganda Heart Institute, and Dr. Sulaiman Lubega - senior consultant pediatric cardiologist