In 2019, medical interns from Uganda’s five public universities overwhelmingly protested a decision by the Ministry of Health to set pre-entry exams that will be taken by all medical graduates for them to be enrolled as interns. They also protested failure to be facilitated by the government, as well as poor working conditions. In the process, they elicited support as well as opposition in almost equal measure. In a renewed wave, the government, through the Ministry of Health, dives into the process of introducing standardized pre-entry internship exams to all medical interns before they are deployed to hospitals across the country. To understand more about this subject, we have Shanitah Nankya - Vice President of FUMI.