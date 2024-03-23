Is government moving to start regulating religious entities | TALK OF THE NATION

The Directorate of Ethics and Integrity noted that they planned to validate various religious groups and organizations that have started recently. The move is intended to weed out unscrupulous entities. Permanent Secretary Alex B. Okello told religious leaders in Soroti City that the policy is aimed at regulating activities and operations of all religious and faith-based organizations in Uganda and ostensibly promoting accountability. But what does all this mean? To help us appreciate this, we sought the view of Dr. Moses Odongo, Archbishop/General Overseer of The National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda.