Improving health through safe water and hygiene

Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene education is crucial to improve health, reduce poverty, and promote socioeconomic development worldwide. Unfortunately, many countries struggle to provide these basic necessities to their populations, putting people at risk of water, sanitation, and hygiene-related diseases. To shed more light on this issue, we spoke to Herbert Nabaasa, Commissioner of Environmental Health at the Ministry of Health.