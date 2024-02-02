How relevant is theatre in Uganda's entertainment sector? | MORNING AT NTV

From utilizing drama to boost economic status in the 1940s to navigating censorship challenges under Amin's regime, Uganda's theatre scene has weathered significant changes. We had a discussion with Edwin Mukalazi, UNCC representative and scriptwriter, along with Andrew Kaggwa, arts journalist at Daily Monitor, as we explored the journey of Ugandan theatre and its current struggle to reclaim a prominent position in the entertainment industry.