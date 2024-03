DFCU unsecured personal salary loans campaign | MorningAtNTV

The reasons for taking out a personal loan are endless and, well, personal. DFCU has offered unsecured loans focusing on salaried employees in both the government and private sectors, with the key aim to rid the rigorous process of the loan application. We have Christopher Kinyera, Head of Personal Banking and Wealth Management at DFCU, to give us a business update on the Ggwa Mu Bintu Salary Loan campaign.