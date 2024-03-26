Challenges in merging government agencies|MORNING AT NTV

In February, the government introduced 9 Bills before Parliament aimed at legalizing provisions to rationalize agencies across various sectors. However, merging these agencies has faced significant challenges and strong opposition. Some bills were withdrawn due to a lack of proper certification, and the Ministry of Public Service has disclosed a lack of funds to compensate affected workers. This raises doubts about the government's readiness to proceed with the process and underscores the upcoming challenges. To clarify, we spoke to Patrick Mwesigwa Isingoma, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Service and Local Government.