Awakening social activism through poetry | MORNING AT NTV

Poetry is activism because, line by line, it contains the potential to ask difficult questions, participate in literary spaces, push past discomfort, and build worlds where possibilities drive us. People say they are often moved, held, or taken by poems–and aren't those actions the basis of activism? We were joined by Brandy Arinitwe, a poet and IT specialist, and Carolyne Afroetry who founded Echo Minds, to help digest this issue.