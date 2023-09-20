Visa Restrictions In Uganda-South Africa Trade Relations

In the past five years, South African exports to Uganda have seen a slight decrease, going from $2.1 billion in 2018 to $1.7 billion in 2022. Conversely, South African imports from Uganda have shown growth, rising from $102 million in 2008 to $304 million in 2022. Against this backdrop, both Uganda and South Africa are approaching a travel visa waiver agreement. This move comes as private sectors in both countries advocate for the removal of all non-tariff barriers to facilitate seamless trade. Joining us to delve into this discussion is Damali Ssali, a trade facilitation expert.