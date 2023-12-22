"TOKISUSA" responsible drinking campaign by NTV and UBL | MorningAtNTV

It all begins with taking a moment to set intentions for how you truly want to spend your holidays. Reflect on past years, identifying what brought joy and what you'd like to change. While seeking joy, overspending on alcohol can pose risks. This concern has led to a partnership between NTV and UBL for safe drinking. Juliana Kaggwa, Corporate Relations Director at UBL, and Elizabeth Namaganda, Head Marketing at NMG-U, join us to elaborate on this campaign.