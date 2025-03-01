How will the new A-level curriculum impact those joining tertiary education | TALK OF THE NATION
Moses Kipsiro reflects on injuries, missed opportunities
Sport S, KCB Nkumba reach Africa Zone Five Volleyball semifinals
American friends come to aid of soft ground wrestling enterprising youth
Food insecurity, child malnutrition rise in Uganda's West Nile
Concern as forest fire burns through five square miles in Nakasongola
Concern as EU regulations affect Uganda’s cocoa growth plan
Kanungu residents decry drug shortage at Rutenga Health Center
NRM to support man who attempted self-immolation outside parliament
UPDF denies involvement in violence against NUP candidate, journalist
Tertiary Institutions prepare for students transitioning from New Curriculum
Rutenga residents struggle with medicine shortage at Health Center III
Kakumiro leaders demand health upgrades and more staff
Ajarova launches book to support Edgar Batte's surgery
Cocoa farmers lead in adapting to EU deforestation rules