Education Ministry officials probed over UGX 19 Billion mismanagement

Sixteen officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports have been summoned to the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli to assist police in an investigation involving the alleged mismanagement of at least 19 billion shillings during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years. Sources indicate that the accused officials created false work plans to obtain funds for activities and programs that were never implemented. According to Sudhir Byaruhanga, the officials are required to provide statements within one week.