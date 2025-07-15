NRM confirms Thursday primaries, warns against poll violence

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has confirmed that its parliamentary flag bearer primaries will be held this Thursday, dispelling earlier speculation about a change in the election date. Speaking to journalists today, NRM National Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi and Party Secretary General Richard Todwong reiterated the party’s commitment to a peaceful and transparent electoral process. He issued a stern warning to individuals planning to incite violence during the polls, stating that any candidate found to be involved in chaos will be disqualified and their results canceled.