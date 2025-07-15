Debate reignites over reserved seats ahead of 2026 elections

As the country gears up for the 2026 General Elections, the ongoing elections for special interest group representatives have once again sparked debate over the continued relevance of these reserved parliamentary seats. In our "Road to 2026" series, we examine the original legislative intentions behind these positions, first enshrined in the 1995 Constitution and reviewed in 2005, as well as questions about whether they still serve their purpose in Uganda's evolving political landscape.