PANORAMA: Uganda underpins fence-sitting in Ukraine, OPEC row

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, many African countries have yet to show strong support for Kyiv, to the chagrin of Western leaders. President Museveni who habitually speaks out strongly against aggression and superior countries bullying small ones has been speaking in tongues on whether Moscow’s invasion of its former Soviet territory--Ukraine fits into a prism of a Just War. Given the considerable risks involved in taking sides overtly, the Kampala regime and many governments continue their delicate balancing act on the matter. The question though, is, to what end?