Heavy security deployed in Kampala as Museveni returned nomination forms

Security has been tight throughout Kampala's central business district to prevent a repeat of last week's grim incident, where several suspected NRM youths were seen robbing and attacking city residents. The attack occurred shortly after President Museveni collected his nomination papers for the positions of National Chairperson and Presidential Flag Bearer for the NRM party. The President returned his completed forms and was duly nominated unopposed. As Betty Mudondo reports, police rounded up several youths who were wandering around the city.