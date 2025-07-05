NRM suspends Isingiro campaigns over violence
Visually impaired family struggles as health experts speculate on cause of ailment
Balancing profit and nature: Oil palm farming under scrutiny in Kalangala
KCCA, Police, NIC secure wins in National Netball League match-day 11
Golf bonding and talent development day draws families to Kitante
National Rally Championship returns to Jinja, Kayunga with Hassan Alwi’s comeback
Rugby Teams arrive in Uganda ahead of Africa Cup kick-off
From family project to thriving vegetable business in Kabarole
Congolese refugees in Uganda urge Kinshasa for support amid aid cuts
Uganda youth concerned as Trump cuts impact HIV treatment
NUP candidates withdraw amicably, insisting on party unity
Heavy security deployed in Kampala as Museveni returned nomination forms
NRM endorses Museveni as party chairperson, 2026 presidential flag bearer
KCCA, Police ne NIC zitandise na buwanguzi mu liigi y’okubaka ey’eggwanga
Abasawo boogera ku kivaako obulwadde bw’ensigo | OBULAMU TTOOKE