Congolese refugees in Uganda urge Kinshasa for support amid aid cuts

Although they fled their motherland, refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are calling on their government in Kinshasa to provide them with a living stipend, following a drop in aid from international partners. There are more than 600,000 Congolese refugees living in Uganda, and so far, an estimated 50,000 have entered the country since the M-23 insurgency intensified early this year.