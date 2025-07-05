NRM endorses Museveni as party chairperson, 2026 presidential flag bearer

The National Resistance Movement Party has formally and unanimously nominated the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni as their national chairperson and presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections. This took place during a ceremony at the NRM party headquarters in Nakasero, where the president returned his completed nomination forms for the two positions of party chairperson and presidential flag bearer. With 291 aspirants approved to participate in the primaries across Uganda, the move formally closes the nomination process for the NRM party, as our reporter Aaron Mukama reports.