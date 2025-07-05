Balancing profit and nature: Oil palm farming under scrutiny in Kalangala

For years, environmentalists have raised the alarm over the impact of oil palm farming in Kalangala District. They warn of pollution in water bodies and the continued destruction of forests, calling for stronger oversight and a better balance between economic growth and environmental protection. Today, we head to Kalangala to examine the oil palm project, the challenges it poses, and how different stakeholders are working to limit its environmental footprint, as Benjamin Jumbe reports.