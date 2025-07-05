NRM suspends Isingiro campaigns over violence

The NRM political party has suspended campaigns for the Isingiro district primaries after the race between the party’s candidates for the Isingiro South seat turned violent. This follows a heavy clash between supporters of MP Alex Byarugaba and his challenger Assesio Mari Mujuni, who were seeking support from party members yesterday. The clashes took place at Ruyanga village in Kikagati sub-county, Isingiro district, and involved the burning of vehicles as well as a commercial motorcycle, or boda boda.