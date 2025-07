National Rally Championship returns to Jinja, Kayunga with Hassan Alwi’s comeback

Motorsport action returns this month as the fourth round of the National Rally Championship heads to Jinja and Kayunga districts next weekend. The event, which will cover a total of 307 kilometers, will also see the return of Hassan Alwi in the Ford Fiesta R5. We spoke to Hassan Alwi about his comeback as well as his ambitions, starting with the Eastern Motor Club Bugerere Rally.