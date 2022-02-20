NTV PANORAMA: Torture, detentions evoke bitter memories of Uganda’s dark past

In his February 13th, 2021 address on the security situation in the country, following a spate of arbitrary abductions of civilians by security agencies, President Museveni discounted comparison of his government to the low-calibre regimes of Amin and Obote, saying his security apparatus had been taught not to be part of that culture of violating people’s rights with impunity. Twenty-eight years ago, the President received the report of the Commission of Inquiry into human rights violations as a result of the cycle of violence that plagued Uganda from independence in 1962 to the time of his coming to power in 1986. The idea behind the Commission of Inquiry, whose report titled Pearl of Blood was presented in October 1994, was to find and recommend possible ways of preventing the re-occurrence of state-sponsored violence such as torture, impunity, and arbitrary detentions. But as the saying goes, history has an uncanny way of repeating itself