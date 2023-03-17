Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Masaka nursing students protest after starving for two days
  • 2 National PPDA officer quizzed in Kasese flood relief case
  • 3 National Parents should stop dictating childrens’ careers - experts
  • 4 National Commonwealth protests move to remove Justice Kisaakye
  • 5 National FDC unveils leadership academy