Will Mao bring Uganda to its negotiating table? | ON THE SPOT

In July last year, the Democratic Party entered into a cooperation agreement with the Ruling party, NRM. The deal which saw DP's leader Norbert Mao join the government as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister centred around a national dialogue, a new constitution and a peaceful transition of presidential power, which has eluded Uganda since independence. But to achieve these important milestones, Norbert Mao will need to bring to the table a political elite that is sharply divided. The opposition accuses the government he now is a part of of arrests, detention, kidnaps, mismanagement of the economy and intolerance and in turn, the government accuses the opposition of ideological disorientation and tribal politics. Will Mao succeed to bring Uganda to its negotiating table?