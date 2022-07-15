Will government yield to pay local government workers' demands? | ON THE SPOT

Ugandan local government workers are the latest in a long line of public servants to lay down their tools. Their union says a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2018 with the government has not been honoured. In that agreement the union insists that the lowest paid local government worker should earn 1.7 million shillings whilst the highest paid, a CAO should earn 15 million shillings. But this demand comes at a cash-strapped government that has just negotiated salary increments for teachers and soldiers – will the Local government staff succeed? On The Spot, we had the Secretary General of their Union, Lwabayi Mudiba Hassan and The Shadow finance Minister Muwanga Kivumbi.