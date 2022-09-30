What's in NSSF's strategy | ON THE SPOT

The declaration of a 9.65% interest rate on NSSF savings this year was anything but unsurprising. After a hard year in which the fund was forced to adjust its strategy to pay midterm benefits and deal with market inflation, there was little hope for a double-digit interest rate. But the harder question now shifts to how different can NSSF work with savers' money in the short term to give them value? How can the fund’s ambitious real-estate agenda work for its savers? Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF Managing Director was on the spot to answer the questions.