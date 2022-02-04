Unpacking the Ugandan oil dream | ON THE SPOT

After a 15 year long wait, Uganda, this week, put pen to paper on a Final Investment Decision into its oil. Whether it's too early or on time remains a matter of debate but when the black gold seeps to the surface in 2025, it will meet a globe of changed demands; a shift to clean and renewable energy. So is Uganda taking a sharp gamble or is it on the path to commercial and national success? Will Oil revenues, unlike all revenues of government, be used effectively and efficiently? Will Uganda be the oil miracle or the oil curse?