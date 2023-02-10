Uganda's human rights record | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s human rights record has come under sharp strain since the 2021 Presidential election. The announcement of the closure of the United Nations Human Rights Office perhaps came as a final onslaught on the respect, promotion and protection of human rights. Critics of the government have accused it of the use of security services to maim, torture, kidnap, arrest and in extreme cases kill its opponents but the Uganda Human Rights Commission, the body charged with defending those rights has recently been pushing back. On The Spot, we host David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary General of the National Unity Platform and Kamadi Byonabye, a director of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.