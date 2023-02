Uganda's fight to save the environment | ON THE SPOT

Uganda has lost nearly 7% of its wetland cover in the last two decades. The loss, one of the highest on the continent, has had adverse effects on the seasonal weather patterns of Uganda and killed key ecological features for important environmental protection.On World Wetlands Day, we shined a spotlight on a global problem with serious national ramifications. On The Spot, we probe the loss of wetlands and its effect on Uganda’s climate.