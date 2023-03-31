The state of roads in Uganda and how the problem can be resolved | ON THE SPOT

Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, has been facing a host of challenges such as poor road infrastructure, daily traffic congestion, lack of efficient public transport, and high levels of commuter impunity. To exacerbate the situation, the elected leaders are in constant conflict with the appointed public servants. However, despite these setbacks, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has promised to provide the residents with a smart city that works for all. To understand the chronic challenges of Kampala and the promised ray of hope, we spoke with City Executive Director Eng. David Sali Luyimbazi and Godber Tusmushabe, a policy analyst and associate director at GLISS.