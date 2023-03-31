Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National WATCH: Fire breaks out at Kampala's Shauriyako market
  • 2 National Reverend remanded over prayers for unfulfilled Museveni pledges 
  • 3 National Inside Uganda, Saudi labour export deal
  • 4 National MPs grill ministry officials over new UPPC board
  • 5 National Shs195m land fraud: Court rejects lawyer’s settlement claims