Inside Uganda’s shifting political landscape ahead of 2026

Uganda’s political atmosphere is growing increasingly tense as the 2026 general elections draw closer. Political parties are reorganizing internally to strengthen their positions, while the Electoral Commission refines its roadmap to ensure a smoother process. With the NRM’s electoral petitions beginning to receive rulings, public attention is high. On The Spot, we delve into the dynamics shaping Uganda’s political landscape and make sense of the unfolding electoral process.