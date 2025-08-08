Sqoop moves exclusively online | MORNING AT NTV

Many studies have explored how technology is reshaping journalism and redefining newsroom roles—a shift that continues to evolve. In line with this transformation, sQoop entertainment magazine is transitioning fully online, marking the end of its print run. As sQoop goes digital, a new product, Friday Xtra, steps in—a socially driven pullout focused on compelling human stories and experiences. Joining us to discuss sQoop's journey and what lies ahead is Andrew Kaggwa, journalist and one of the magazine’s lead contributors.