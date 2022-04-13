YOUTH RUGBY: Uganda U20 in first win of bathes trophy

The Uganda Rugby U20 team registered their first win of the Bathes trophy in Nairobi after beating Ivory Coast 26-19. Captain Daniel Okello Converted seven penalties, accounting for 21 of Uganda's 26 points. Attention turns to Sunday, where the Baby Rugby Cranes will be tussling it out against Tunisia for the 5th place playoff