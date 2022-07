WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Winnie Nanyondo to run in 1500m event

Uganda will have only one athlete in action today on day one of the world Athletics champions raging on in Oregon, USA. Middle distance Athlete Winnie Nanyondo will open up Uganda’s account in the games in heat three of the 1500 meters of the event. However, more Ugandan athletes including Stellah Chesang and Mercyline Chelangat will be on the track tomorrow in the women's ten thousand meters.