WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: She Corporates ready for CECAFA tournament

She Corporates have entered camp as preparations for the CECAFA Women's Champions League qualifiers draw closer. The CAF men's Champions League competition will take place in Morocco in August. Eight teams will tussle it out in the zonal qualifiers with the champion going on to represent the CECAFA region in the CAF Champions league. Corporates have been boosted by the arrival of reigning MVP, Phionah Nabbumba and Margret Namirimu.