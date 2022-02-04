WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Looking at Uganda’s chances against Ghana

The U-20 Crested Cranes have touched down in Ghana in preparation for a return leg of the U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow in Cape Coast. Ayub Khalifah's charges are faced with an uphill task with reversing a 2-1 deficit in the first leg. The Crested Cranes lost 2-1 to Ghana in the first leg at St Mary's Stadium Kitende. But Khalifah's believes only a high scoring result only can save his team. The winner of the fixture will face either Ethiopia or Tanzania.