WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslim seek rebound against Uganda Martyrs

Kawempe Muslim will seek to overturn last weekend's results when they host Uganda Martyrs Women's football club tomorrow in Kawempe. The team from Kawempe lost their last game to table leaders Kampala Queens by 1-0. On the other hand, Uganda Martyrs also eyes wrapping the first round of the season in style tomorrow with a win.