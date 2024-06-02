William Blick says Uganda has international potential in Taekwondo

International Olympic Committee member William Blick says Ugandan taekwondo fighters need to be given a platform on the international scene to showcase their talent and increase their chances of participating in the Olympic games. Blick who was presiding over the second edition of the Korea Ambassador Taekwondo Cup at Lugogo indoor stadium this afternoon says he will engage the relevant stakeholders in a bid to achieve this objective.