We are neglected - National team coaches makes their case

The Uganda Table Tennis National Team coach, Jude Mutete has appealed to the government to act fairly and consider paying all National team coaches a monthly salary like it is done for the Uganda Cranes Coach. Mutete who also doubles as the coach of the Mbale Tigers Table Tennis club says coaches have are the most affected group in the sports fraternity during the COVID 19 Pandemic lockdown. Apparently, the Uganda national football team coach is the only national team coach on the government payroll a move his colleagues believe is unfair.