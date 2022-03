WAKISO GIANTS FC: Club benefited from brand ambassadors

Three years ago the Uganda premier league saw the arrival of Wakiso Giants with pomp and glamour, after emerging champions of the FUFA big season 2017/18. The new boys in the block quickly made an impact felt through a well-calculated marketing and branding strategy. However, three years down the road, the club is still struggling to grab it’s ever topflight football silverware. Sam Mpoza visited the team’s base and now reports.