Wakiso district buys shares in UPL team

The Wakiso District administration has today officially launched a partnership with Wakiso Giants Football Club, a team that plies it’s trade in Uganda's top-tier league. The announcement came after Wakiso District acquired 20% shares in the club. Wakiso Giants CEO, Sulaiman Kamoga, says this partnership was part of their plans when they started the club. This partnership also means that the Wakiso District Chairman now automatically becomes the Patron of the club.