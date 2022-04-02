VOLLEYBALL: Nemo stars beat Nkumba University 3-1

EMO stars Volleyball club have passed the first test of the national volleyball league semi-final playoffs this evening thanks to a 3 to 1 sets victory over Nkumba University volleyball club. The league defending champions came close to giving away the game after losing the third set of the game but they quickly regained their composure and took the fourth set. In the first games of the day, KCCA women beat their counterparts of Ndejje University by straight sets in the women's premier series as OBB women easily went past Mbarara University of Science and Technology by three sets to one of the women's second tier.