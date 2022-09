Vipers travels to face Olympic Real de Bangui

Uganda premier league champions Vipers Sports Club leave the country tomorrow for the Central African Republic for the CAF champions league preliminary stage encounter against Olympic Real de Bangui. The first game of the two-legged encounter will take this Friday. Now head coach Roberto Oliveira says his camp is in shape to take on the central Africans but he is yet to make the final decision on the players to start the game.