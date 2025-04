Victoria Pearls head to Namibia for Capricorn Eagle series

The women's cricket team, Victoria Pearls, flew out this morning to Namibia for the Capricorn Eagle series against the host nation. The series will feature 6 T20 games and one 50-over match, from April 8th to 17th. Former Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba has been appointed assistant coach to the team. We caught up with him before the team flew out.