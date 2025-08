Uganda waits for CHAN 2025 Group C kickoff as at Namboole

The 2025 CHAN tournament officially kicks off tomorrow in Tanzania. Still, Uganda will have to wait until Monday next week for the first Group C matches, which will be played at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole. With just two days to go before the tournament begins in Uganda, NTV Sport was denied access to Namboole to film. However, the team set out to assess the readiness of the tournament’s training facilities.