Herdsmen from Cameroon and Central African Republic evicted from Yumbe district

As part of the ongoing Operation Harmony—which began one month ago to evict Balaalo herdsmen from various parts of northern Uganda—security officials report that at least 19,000 cattle have been evicted so far. The army further reveals that a group of herdsmen from as far as Cameroon and the Central African Republic is also being evicted from parts of Yumbe District in the West Nile region.